NBR officials protest for second day

Protesting officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) continued their pen-down strike today, demanding the removal of the NBR chairman and the revocation of recent transfer orders.

This was the second day of demonstrations by the NBR Unity Reform Council, a platform of protesting staff from the tax, customs, and VAT departments.

Officials observed a pen-down strike and sit-in programme today from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. They staged the protest at the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka. Officials outside the capital participated in the demonstration at their respective offices.

However, international passenger services and export-related activities remained outside the purview of the strike.

The NBR Unity Reform Council threatened to enforce an indefinite nationwide shutdown starting Saturday unless their demands are met.

Last month, NBR officials demonstrated for over 10 days, disrupting overseas trade-related services and businesses, demanding the repeal of the new ordinance separating revenue policy from implementation.

The government later announced that it would amend the new ordinance by taking the views of stakeholders, including officials.