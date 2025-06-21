NBR officials again announce pen-down strike

This time, they will observe the strike for three hours beginning at 9 am on June 23

The NBR Reform Unity Council, a platform comprising officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), has announced that it will start a demonstration from Monday, demanding the inclusion of its representatives in the panel formed by the government to amend the new tax reform ordinance.

The council has also demanded the removal of the NBR chairman and a stop to what it described as "vengeful transfers and repression" by the administration.

To press home its demands, the platform has announced a pen-down strike for three hours, beginning at 9 am on June 23.

It will also hold a sit-in at the NBR, including its field offices, during the pen-down strike, said a press release issued by the council.

The platform was formed last month by revenue officials seeking the repeal of the "Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance," issued by the government on May 12 to reform the tax system, boost revenue collection, and comply with a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tied to a $4.7 billion loan.

The ordinance separates tax policy from implementation by forming two divisions and seeks to dissolve the NBR, which has resulted in strong resistance among revenue officials and hampered business operations.

Amid continued protests, the finance ministry on May 25 stated that the framework for strengthening the NBR and separating revenue policy through the establishment of a specialised institution—while safeguarding the interests of officials from the customs, excise, and taxes cadres—will be finalised following discussions with the NBR, the Revenue Reform Advisory Committee, and key stakeholders.

To strengthen the NBR and separate tax policymaking, the required amendments to the ordinance will be introduced by July 31.

Until the amendment is made, the ordinance will not be put into force, it added.

The NBR Reform Unity Council said the NBR authority is not cooperating with them, and their representatives were not included in the six-member panel—comprising officials of tax, VAT, and customs—formed to recommend revisions to the ordinance.

The council also alleged that the officials who welcomed the ordinance have been included in the panel.