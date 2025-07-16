Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:35 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

NBR official suspended for ‘disclosing confidential documents’

Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:35 PM
Mokitul Hasan was serving as the second secretary of customs policy
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:33 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 05:35 PM

The government has suspended an official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on allegations of breaching service discipline by disclosing highly confidential state documents.

Mokitul Hasan, who was serving as the second secretary of customs policy at the NBR, has also been made an Officer on Special Duty, according to a government notification issued today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification said that Hasan's actions violated the service conduct rules, prompting the authorities to initiate departmental proceedings against him following a preliminary investigation.

As per government rules, Hasan has been temporarily suspended from his duties.

Related topic:
The National Board of Revenue (NBR)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

increased VAT and SD on goods

Visiting IMF mission to seek info on NBR’s revenue collection plan

9m ago

Tax lawyers oppose draft ordinance to dissolve NBR

2m ago

NBR officials postpone protests

1m ago
Income Tax Return 2018

e-filing of tax returns crosses 50,000 in less than a month

9m ago

Two-thirds of e-return filers don’t have taxable income: NBR chairman

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে এনসিপির ওপর হামলাকারীদের ছাড় নয়: অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির পদযাত্রা ও সমাবেশ ঘিরে রণক্ষেত্র হয়ে উঠেছে গোপালগঞ্জ। এ ঘটনায় বিবৃতি দিয়েছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

গোপালগঞ্জ ছাড়লেন এনসিপি নেতারা

৪১ মিনিট আগে