NBR official suspended for ‘disclosing confidential documents’

The government has suspended an official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on allegations of breaching service discipline by disclosing highly confidential state documents.

Mokitul Hasan, who was serving as the second secretary of customs policy at the NBR, has also been made an Officer on Special Duty, according to a government notification issued today.

The notification said that Hasan's actions violated the service conduct rules, prompting the authorities to initiate departmental proceedings against him following a preliminary investigation.

As per government rules, Hasan has been temporarily suspended from his duties.