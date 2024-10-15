NBR forms committees to facilitate border trade

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has formed committees on border trade cooperation with representatives of related agencies to facilitate faster trade.

The revenue authority formed panels for each of the six customs houses, including the Customs House, Chattogram and Customs House, Dhaka, it said in a notification published yesterday.

It also formed similar committees for 10 Land Customs Stations and two international airports -- the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Each member of the 24-member panels, which will include representatives from trade bodies, shipping agents, and freight forwarders, will identify bottlenecks in exports, imports and transit and take steps to resolve the issues, the notification said.

"We have taken the initiative to facilitate border trade. The committees will address issues so that businesses do not face problems in the future," said Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, member of customs audit, modernisation, and international trade at the NBR.

The customs authority took the step in line with the World Trade Organisation's Trade Facilitation Agreement, which was signed in 2013. Bangladesh ratified the agreement, which became effective here in February 2017.

Under the agreement, the NBR has taken several initiatives. It has opened the National Single Window (NSU), the National Enquiry Point, Authorised Economic Operator, Pre-Arrival Processing, and Post Clearance Audit to speed up trade.

However, the NBR said longer periods were required to release some consignments, which raises trade costs, thereby eroding Bangladesh's competitiveness.

As such, emphasis has been placed on strengthening cooperation and coordination among related agencies, including the port authority, Plant Quarantine office under the Department of Agricultural Extension, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institutions, and Border Guard Bangladesh.

The NBR said the committees of each customs house and land customs station will hold meetings every three months and propose remedies for trade-related problems.

The panels will coordinate among various agencies to keep working days and hours aligned to serve businesses.