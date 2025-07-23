NBR closely monitoring trade activities for ease of business

NBR chairman says while visiting Benapole Customs House

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is closely monitoring activities to ensure that traders can conduct their businesses with ease, said Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Internal Resources Division and chairman of the NBR

He also said that customs officials must adopt a service-oriented mindset to facilitate smoother import and export operations.

"Instructions have been given to ensure faster clearance of goods by providing necessary support to traders," he told journalists yesterday after a meeting with customs officials at the Benapole Customs House auditorium.

He added that the standard of service at customs needs to improve further.

"We will strictly monitor why the clearance process is delayed. Soon, we plan to replace the ASYCUDA system with a more efficient alternative," he said.

The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is a computerised customs management system that handles most foreign trade procedures.

Acknowledging that server issues at customs houses are a nationwide problem, the NBR chairman said a new system is being introduced to address the issue.

"When traders are given proper support, the number of complaints naturally decreases. That's where we are focusing our attention."

Responding to demands from the business community, he said the government will consider allowing the import of yarn through land ports if traders request it.

The NBR chairman also visited the cargo vehicle terminal and immigration checkpoint at Benapole Land Port and assured that steps would be taken to resolve the problems affecting import and export activities.

Later, the NBR chief held a discussion with leaders of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, listened to their concerns and assured them that necessary measures would be taken.