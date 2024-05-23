Nagad shares Tk 14.5 crore revenue with govt in four years 

Nagad has shared Tk 14.5 crore in revenue with the government over the last four years, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts telecommunications and information technology.

The minister made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected board of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) on May 21, according to a press release.

The Postal Department received Tk 1.12 crore in 2020, Tk 3.32 crore in 2021, Tk 4.45 crore in 2022, and Tk 5.5 crore in 2023 from Nagad.

He said that Nagad shared more than in revenue with the Postal Department last year.

According to the revenue-sharing agreement between Nagad and the Postal Department, the government department is entitled to 51 percent of the income of the mobile financial service provider.

Palak termed Nagad as the most successful startup unicorn in the country.

"Nagad is a partner of our Postal Department. Leveraging the infrastructure, workforce, and policy support of this department, it has become successful."

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and CEO of Nagad Ltd, thanked the Postal Department for supporting Nagad from the start.

He added: "The BASIS plays a crucial role in shaping policies in our IT sector."

Nagad Digital Bank will provide collateral-free loans to all BASIS members, he said.