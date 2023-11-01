Month-long income tax return begins in Ctg

A month-long income tax return and information service programme began in Chattogram city today.

Tax Commissioner (Tax Zone-1) Shahadat Hossain Shikder inaugurated the programme today at the tax office of Zone 4 in the Agrabad CDA residential area of the port city, reports our local correspondent.

The authorities collected Tk 67,14,344 from 2,502 taxpayers today, the first day of the programme, said the tax officials.

The month-long programme provides e-TIN registration, acceptance of returns, issuance of receipts, invoices and citizen charters, income tax advice and information, they said.

This programme will continue till 30 November and taxpayers will be able to file income tax returns in 80 circles of four tax areas of Chattogram.

Income tax Commissioner of tax zone-2 Md Samsul Arifan, Tax Commissioner of Tax Zone-3 Ikhtear Uddin Mohammad Mamun and Tax Zone Commissioner of Tax Zone -4 Sabina Yasmin, among others, addressed the function.