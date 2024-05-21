Midland Bank’s profit falls 58% in January-March

Midland Bank recorded a profit of Tk 7.4 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024, a decline of 58 percent year-on-year.

The private commercial lender logged a profit of Tk 17.92 crore in the identical three months of 2023.

Consolidated earnings per share were Tk 0.12 in the first quarter this year, according to its unaudited financial statements.

Midland's net operating cash flow per share returned to positive territory at Tk 6.65, up from Tk 0.8 in the negative a year ago.

The first quarter's profit fall comes after the bank made a profit of Tk 113.22 crore in 2023, the highest ever in the history of the bank.

Midland Bank started its operation in 2013 with a paid-up capital of Tk 400 crore.

Operating through its head office at Gulshan, Dhaka, the bank has 39 branches across the country.