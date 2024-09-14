Metlife settles Tk 1,425cr in claims in H1 

MetLife Bangladesh settled Tk 1,425 crore in claims during the first six months of 2024, according to a press release.

This amount, which is around 99 percent of the claims, includes payments made to customers for insurance benefits, life insurance claims, and medical needs, said the press release issued today.

"MetLife is committed to building a robust insurance infrastructure, which enables our customers to access various services, including faster and hassle-free claims processing," said Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh

"Receiving claims without delays is crucial for customers and plays a significant role in fostering greater trust in the insurance sector," he added.

MetLife Bangladesh offers customers a seamless claims experience by allowing them to submit claims online and receive payments within 3 to 5 working days.

MetLife's proactive approach and efficient claims settlement have led to increased customer satisfaction and strengthened trust in the insurance sector, the release mentioned.

MetLife has been providing insurance services in Bangladesh since 1952 and is one of the largest international life insurance companies in the country, serving over 1 million customers.