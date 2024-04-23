Business
Meghna Insurance’s profit slightly down, recommends 10% cash dividend 

Photo: Meghna Insurance Ltd

Meghna Insurance Company Ltd made a profit of Tk 5.16 crore in 2023, down slightly from Tk 5.28 crore in the previous year. 

The marginal decline resulted in its earnings per share of Tk 1.29 for the year that ended December 31, 2023. It was Tk 1.32 in 2022, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

The company's net asset value (NAV) per share declined 15 percent to Tk 14.60 in 2023 from Tk 17.21 the previous year. 

Meghna Insurance said that the NAV per share decreased due to an increase in its weighted average number of shares. 

The board of Meghna Insurance recommended a 10 percent cash dividend. 

The annual general meeting will take place on June 19. 

Shares of Meghna Insurance went up 0.64 percent to Tk 31.6 as of 12:48 pm today.

Meghna Insurance Company Ltd
