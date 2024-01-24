Medical device maker JMI to launch Apollo-branded clinic in Bangladesh

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, a leading manufacturer of medical devices and components in Bangladesh, will launch an Apollo-branded clinic in partnership with India's Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited.

JMI has formed JMI Specialized Hospital Ltd, a subsidiary, with an authorised capital of Tk 50 crore and a paid-up capital of Tk 20 crore.

JMI signed a licensing agreement with Apollo Health and Lifestyle in India on Tuesday, the company said in a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

JMI shares fell as much as 1.3% in intraday trade, extending losses for the second day.