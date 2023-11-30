MCCI elects new office-bearers

Kamran Tanvirur Rahman, chairman and managing director of The Kapna Tea Company Ltd and Pubali Jute Mills Ltd, has been elected president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka for a one-year term.

Habibullah N Karim, managing director and CEO of software company Technohaven Company Ltd, and Simeen Rahman, group CEO of Transcom Limited, were elected senior vice-president and vice-president respectively.

The election took place at an annual general meeting of the MCCI, one of the country's prominent business associations, at its Gulshan office yesterday, which was presided over by Md Saiful Islam, the outgoing MCCI president, said a press release.

Kamran is also the chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association and an independent director of Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd (ACI) and its subsidiary companies.

He served as the MCCI's senior vice-president in 2022 and 2023 and vice-president in 2013.

He was also president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation, a member (employers' group) of the governing body of International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, Switzerland and regional vice-president of the International Organisation of Employers for the Asia and Pacific region for three consecutive terms (2009-2017).

Habibullah N Karim was the president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services and vice-president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation.

He was also chairman of International Blockchain Olympiad and co-founder and coordinator of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh.

Simeen Rahman is a board member of all companies under Transcom Group.

She is the managing director and CEO of Transcom Beverages Ltd, Transcom Consumer Products Ltd, Transcom Distribution Co Ltd and Bangla daily Prothom Alo's publisher Mediastar Limited.

Transcom Limited is a major stakeholder of The Daily Star's publisher Mediaworld Limited, Reliance Insurance Limited, National Housing Finance PLC, IDLC Finance Limited and Pubali Bank PLC.

Rahman is also the managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

She is a member of the executive board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)-Bangladesh and chairperson of Faraaz Hossain Foundation.

Other members of the MCCI board of directors are Syed Tareque Md Ali, managing director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd, Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Uzma Chowdhury, director of Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd, Arif Dowla, managing director of Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd, Md Saiful Islam, managing director of Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Ardashir Kabir, managing partner of Sathgao Tea Estate, Anis A Khan, director of W&W Grains Corporation, Adeeb Hossain Khan, senior partner of Rahman Rahman Huq, Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, and Hasan Mahmood, partner of MJ Abedin & Co.