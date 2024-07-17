Maersk’s new shipping service to boost Sino-Bangla trade

A view of container unloading activities at the Chattogram port, the country’s biggest seaport. Photo: Rajib Raihan

AP Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced the launch of SH3, a new ocean shipping service, to facilitate the growing trade volume between China and Bangladesh, particularly in the retail sector.

The SH3 service operational since July 7 of 2024 strengthens Maersk's existing network by increasing capacity on the China-Bangladesh route, the company said in a press release.

The route starts at Shanghai Port in China with stops at Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Nansha, and Tanjung Pelepas before reaching Chattogram in Bangladesh.

The return journey to Shanghai includes a call at Tanjung Pelepas, a key connection point for European routes.

This addition complements Maersk's existing services, SH1, SH2, and IA7, which are operating between the two countries.

Optimisations have also been made to SH1 and SH2 to enhance their offerings, according to the statement.

The customers will benefit from broader coverage in China with more loading options throughout the week from various locations like Shanghai, Nansha, and Ningbo, said Maersk.

Additionally, the expanded network provides more direct shipping choices to Bangladesh.

"The retail industry thrives on timely deliveries across the supply chain," said Wen Bing Lim, regional head of intra-Asia market of Maersk. "This new network expedites the process, aiding Chinese textile raw material exporters and garment manufacturers in Bangladesh."

Nikhil D'Lima, head of Maersk in Bangladesh, emphasised the rising demand for Bangladeshi textiles and garments in Western markets.

"Our customers require more capacity for raw material imports to Bangladesh and finished garment exports," he said.

China's exports to Bangladesh are heavily reliant on textiles, while Bangladesh's garment industry boasts over 4,000 factories supplying goods to more than 100 international clothing brands.

Bangladesh's exports encompass a vast array of knitwear and woven garments, including shirts, trousers, T-shirts, denim, jackets, and sweaters, reaching over 150 countries.