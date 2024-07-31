Linde’s Q2 profit goes up 46%

Linde Bangladesh reported a profit of Tk 10.11 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024.

This was a 46.52 percent increase from the Tk 6.90 crore it generated in profits in the same period last year.

The company's profit was Tk 19.84 crore for the first half of 2024 whereas Tk 13.74 crore in the January to June period of last year, according to its financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) from the January-June period this year was Tk 13.04 whereas Tk 9.03 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The rise in EPS was attributed to higher profits. It was partially offset by an increase in operating expenses and the depreciation of the local currency.

The net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 384.30, up from Tk 371.27. The increase in NAV was primarily due to the profit earned during this period, said the company.

The net operating cash flow per share also improved, rising to Tk 13.69 from Tk 11.74.

Linde Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Linde PLC, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has a longstanding presence in Bangladesh dating back to the 1950s.

Operating from three locations—Tejgaon, Rupganj, and Shitalpur—Linde Bangladesh serves over 35,000 customers through seven sales centres nationwide, according to Linde Bangladesh's website.

The company offers products such as liquid and gaseous oxygen and nitrogen, argon, acetylene, other gas mixtures, medical oxygen and medical equipment and accessories.

Shares of Linde Bangladesh fell by 0.75 percent to Tk 1,032 at Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.