Khulna Power Company to stop plant operations as deal with govt to expire

A photo of Khulna Power Company Ltd (KPCL). This photo is taken from its website.

Khulna Power Company Ltd (KPCL) today notified the closure of its plant as the electricity sales agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is set to expire on February 9.

KPCL, owned jointly by Summit Group and United Group, has a 15-year rental agreement regarding power sales with BPDB, a state-run agency.

The plant will cease operation at midnight of February 9, discontinuing electricity supply to the national grid too, KPCL said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

The KPCL, one of the oldest private sector power producers, said it requested the renewal of the power purchase agreement for five years under a no-electricity no-payment basis.

"The submission is currently under consideration by BPDB, and the company is expecting a positive result regarding the submission soon," said the company, which has a combined power generation capacity of 115MW through two of its plants: Khulna Power Company Unit II Ltd and Khanjahan Ali Power Company Ltd.

