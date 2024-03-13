Key index slips below 6,000 points after 33 months

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today fell below the 6,000-point mark for the first time in 33 months.

The last time the DSEX was at that level came on May 25, 2021 when it stood at 5,884 points. Today, the index dropped 32.76 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 5,974 points.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-compliant firms, shed 9.08 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,300. Similarly, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, lost 7.26 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,056.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 14.23 percent to Tk 483 crore.

According to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage, the life insurance, non-bank financial institution and engineering sectors closed in positive territory while the paper and printing, services and real estate and IT sectors closed in negative territory.

Among the sectors, the engineering sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 15.92 percent of the total transactions.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 112 gained, 222 lost, and 60 did not see any price fluctuation.