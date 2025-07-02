Is job hopping the problem, or the system?

In today's job market, switching roles every year or two has become the norm rather than the exception. What was once seen as a red flag on a CV is now often viewed as a sign of ambition and adaptability. But this cultural shift raises an uncomfortable question: are young professionals truly disloyal and restless, or is the system itself failing them?

Blame is often placed on Gen Z and younger millennials, who are perceived to lack patience, chase instant gratification or suffer from "purpose anxiety". But this view oversimplifies a complex issue. In truth, the blame must be shared between flawed recruitment systems, outdated corporate cultures and a fast-changing economy that prizes short-term results over long-term development.

Take the story of Tania, a 27-year-old marketing professional in Dhaka, for example: In just five years, she changed jobs four times. Was that disloyalty? Hardly. Her first employer promised learning opportunities, but left her stuck doing data entry. The second offered better pay, but a toxic work culture forced her to leave. The third was a start-up that collapsed during the funding winter. Only the fourth gave her both professional growth and respect.

Tania's story is far from unique. A 2023 Gallup report found that 60 percent of Gen Z workers globally are open to new job opportunities at any time. Locally, a 2022 survey by bdjobs.com showed that more than 45 percent of Bangladeshi professionals under 30 leave their jobs within 18 months. These numbers do not point to impulsiveness; they reflect a search for value alignment, growth and stability in a market that rarely offers all three.

Many companies still rely on outdated CV-screening algorithms and a "keyword" culture that focuses more on degrees or buzzwords than on real skills or potential. Talent acquisition has become more about ticking boxes than exercising human judgment. A computer may overlook a candidate who lacks a prestigious university name but brings real-world experience, soft skills and emotional intelligence.

Job descriptions are often bloated with unrealistic demands, like requiring five years of experience for a junior role, or expecting 24/7 availability for a modest salary. Such mismatches disillusion young professionals early and push them to keep looking for roles that better align with their expectations.

The deeper issue is structural. Many economies, including Bangladesh, still treat employment as a static relationship rather than a dynamic partnership. Most organisations cling to rigid hierarchies and rarely invest in employee development or career mapping. When professionals feel underused or unheard, they leave.

Meanwhile, the gig economy and remote work have created global alternatives. A developer in Sylhet can now freelance for a firm in Berlin or Singapore, earning three times the local rate. If local employers fail to evolve their employee value proposition, they will continue to lose out to more agile global players.

To solve job hopping, we must fix the system rather than blame the generation. Employers should move beyond CVs, using project-based tasks and problem-solving interviews to identify real talent. HR departments must focus on culture, not just compliance, and offer clear growth paths and inclusive workplaces. Parents and educators must stop pushing only "safe" careers; early counselling and internships are essential.

This is not a generational flaw. It is a structural failure. The future of work demands systems that are adaptable, inclusive and capable of recognising diverse talent. Until then, do not blame the job hopper. Blame the maze.

The writer is deputy manager (PR and External Affairs) at Akij Resource