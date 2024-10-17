Jidalai to invest $5.85m in Adamjee EPZ

Jidalai Company Limited is going to invest $5.85 million to set up a factory to produce pullers of zippers at the Adamjee Export Processing Zone.

The Chinese company, a strategic business partner of renowned zipper brand YKK, will annually produce 70 million pieces of pullers of zippers.

The factory will create employment opportunities for 189 Bangladeshi nationals, the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a statement.

Ashraful Kabir, a member of Bepza, and Hsueh-Min, managing director of Jidalai Company, signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka yesterday.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman thanked Jidalai for choosing Bepza as its investment destination. He assured Jidalai of providing all sorts of support for running its business smoothly.

Bepza has been one of the most successful organisations in Bangladesh in attracting investment through providing services to businesses for 44 years, Rahman said.