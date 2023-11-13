Jamuna Oil’s profit surges 83% in FY23

Jamuna Oil Company Limited's profit jumped 83 percent year-on-year to Tk 340.88 crore in the financial year that ended on June 30.

The state-run petroleum products marketing firm made a profit of Tk 186.29 crore a year ago.

Thus, the company reported earnings per share of Tk 30.87 for 2022-23, up from Tk 16.87 in 2021-22, Jamuna Oil said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The net asset value per share improved to Tk 205.49 from Tk 189 while the net operating cash flow per share rose to Tk 109.01 from Tk 101.43.

The board of directors of Jamuna Oil has recommended a 130 percent cash dividend for FY23.