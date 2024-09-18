Business
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM

Business

Jamuna Fashion workers block road in Mirpur over back pay

Star Business Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:43 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM
Photo: Star

Around 700 workers of Jamuna Fashion Wears Ltd blocked the road in front of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology in Rupnagar, Mirpur at 9:15 am today, protesting unpaid August wages. 

 

The protest disrupted traffic until army and police personnel arrived at the scene to asses the situation.

 

Vehicular movement resumed after 10 am.

 

Jamuna Fashion Wears Ltd is a Mirpur-based supplier of readymade garments and denim fabrics. 

 

