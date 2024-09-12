Jainul Bari made chairman of Sadharan Bima 

The interim government has appointed Mohammad Jainul Bari, the immediate past chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra), as the new chairman of the board of directors of Sadharan Bima Corporation, the finance ministry said in a circular today.

Bari has been appointed on a contractual basis for a three-year term.

He officially resigned from Idra on September 5. He was appointed as the Idra chairman on a contractual basis on June 15, 2022 for a three-year term.

"I have decided to resign (from Idra). I will send the formal resignation letter to the Financial Institutions Division (FID)," Bari had told The Daily Star on September 4.

Before joining the Idra, he served as the secretary to the Planning Division.

Dulal Krishna Saha, chairman of the board of directors of Sadharan Bima Corporation, resigned from his post on September 9, according to an FID circular.