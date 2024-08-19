Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 06:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:07 PM

Islami Bank sacks eight top officials

One is additional managing director, five are deputy managing directors and two are heads of two departments
Star Business Report
Islami Bank Bangladesh has sacked eight of its top officials.

Of them, one is additional managing director and five are deputy managing directors while the rest two are heads of two departments of the bank, officials of the bank confirmed The Daily Star.

The officials are: Additional Managing Director JQM Habibullah and Deputy Managing Directors Akiz Uddin, Mohammad Sabbir, Miftah Uddin, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Md Abdullah Al Mamun.
Two others are Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Islami Bank Training and Research Academy Principal Md. Nazrul Islam.

The decision of the dismissals came amid pressure from the officials after the fall of the Awami League regime.

