Sat Feb 3, 2024 04:25 PM
Islami Bank fetches $700m in remittances in January, hits monthly record

Islami Bank Bangladesh, the largest Shariah-based bank in Bangladesh, fetched $700 million in inward remittances in January, the highest amount in a single month.

The bank's market share is around 35 percent of the country's total remittances, and it has retained the top position in remittance collection for the last 16 years, it said in a statement.

Islami Bank's full-year collection of remittances was $5 billion in 2023, which accounted for 23 percent of the total inflow.

Islami Bank has a global network with 594 banks and financial institutions in 64 countries, and agreements with 155 banks and exchange houses in 21 countries for collecting remittances through banking channels.

The bank has 394 branches, 249 sub-branches, 2,773 agent outlets and 2994 ATMs/CRMs in Bangladesh.

