Int’l fire safety and security expo begins next week 

The International Fire Safety and Security Expo is to begin on February 17 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in fire safety and security technologies from leading global brands. More than 100 companies from 30 countries will participate, according to a press release.

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) will organise the ninth edition of the event.

The three-day exposition will address the pressing need for enhanced fire safety measures, showcase modern equipment, and raise awareness about fire safety and security in all sectors.

Md Niaz Ali Chishty, president of the ESSAB, unveiled the details during a press conference at the National Press Club today.

Speaking at the event, Chishty emphasised the growing importance of fire safety amidst Bangladesh's rapid economic expansion and reiterated ESSAB's commitment to organising the expo to create awareness about fire risks.

ESSAB senior vice president SM Shahjahan Saju, general secretary Zakir Uddin Ahmed, joint general secretary Md Mahmood-E-Khoda, publicity secretary Md Nazrul Islam, and representatives from the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense were present at the press conference.

The fair is co-partnered by organisations, including the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Fire Fighting Equipment Business Owners Association of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Dhaka North and South city corporations, the commerce ministry, and the home ministry.

People can visit the expo venue from 11am to 8pm.