Inflation in Bangladesh has climbed 45 basis points to 9.86 percent in January, official figures showed today.

The Consumer Price Index rose 9.41 percent in December, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Non-food inflation pushed up inflation last month: it surged 90 basis points to 9.42 percent.

Food inflation fell slightly to 9.56 percent from 9.58 percent.