Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 11:11 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Inflation to drop below 7% within September

Wed Jun 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 11:11 AM
Governor says
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 11:11 AM
Ahsan H Mansur

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur expressed hope that inflation would come down to below 7 percent by August or September this year.

The inflation rate stood at 9.05 percent in May, down from 9.17 percent a month earlier, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, it has stayed above 9 percent for the past 27 consecutive months.

"We are hopeful that the availability of foreign exchange -- which is a key driver of our economy -- will remain stable and we are maintaining a tight monetary policy," the central bank governor said during a post-budget press conference organised by the finance ministry at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital yesterday.

To tackle inflationary pressures, the central bank has hiked the policy rate several times, which now stands at 10 percent.

However, Mansur added that they would begin to gradually ease the monetary policy once inflation falls below 7 percent.

He also said stabilising the exchange rate was their main challenge in tackling inflationary pressure.

"The main challenge we had, we have largely overcome it," he said, adding, "Our main challenge was to stabilise the exchange rate because as long as we couldn't stabilise the exchange rate, we couldn't win the battle against inflation.

"If we could not stabilise the exchange rate, the prices of imported goods would rise, and that would push up prices in our domestic economy," he said.

Now the exchange rate has become relatively stable, hovering at around Tk 122 to Tk 123 per US dollar for the past seven to eight months, said the BB governor, adding that they were now feeling some relief.

"And since it has remained stable even after being left to the market, we have gained confidence that inflation expectations are moving in a positive direction," he said.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H MansurBangladesh inflation forecast 2025
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Economy can’t go forward without Islami Bank: BB governor

5m ago
Governor defends tight policy as cash-strapped firms struggle

Governor defends tight policy as cash-strapped firms struggle

6m ago

Bank deposits grow as money is coming back: governor

8m ago
IMF funding for Bangladesh

Bangladesh to clear all overdue LCs within six months

8m ago
Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur's remarks

Bangladesh Bank governor’s unfiltered remarks: A cause for concern?

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে