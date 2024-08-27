Importers can take delivery of 1,850 containers from Pangaon ICD

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has allowed importers to take delivery of over 1,850 containers from Pangaon Inland Container Terminal in Dhaka to reduce congestion at the Chattogram port.

The customs administration said the import containers were destined for the Inland Container Depot at Kamalapur Dhaka through railways, it said in a statement yesterday.

However, rail communication remained suspended following a deadly protest centring the students' quota reform movement in government job and the subsequent ousting of the previous Awami League government.

As a result, the transport of containers from Chattogram port to the Kamalapur ICD came to a halt though the unloading of imported goods kept going.

The NBR said the port authority requested the customs to allow taking delivery of Kamalapur ICD-bound containers from Pangaon to reduce the backlog.

As such, it allowed importers to clear 1,856 containers from Pangaon on August 22.

"So, it can be expected that the container congestion at the port will reduce a lot and the situation will improve," said the NBR.