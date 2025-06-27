Impasse at NBR drags on as protesting officials dispute ministry claims

The stalemate at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) showed no sign of easing as of tonight, with protesting officials rejecting the finance ministry's claim of an agreement and insisting their planned nationwide shutdown from tomorrow would proceed as announced.

In a statement issued in the evening, the finance ministry said NBR officials had agreed to call off their protest programmes, including a countrywide "March to NBR", following a meeting on Thursday.

But hours later, the NBR Reform Unity Council, the platform leading the demonstrations, said no representatives of the council had been invited to that meeting at the office of the finance adviser, and therefore, no agreement had been made.

"The complete shutdown will continue from Saturday," the council said, adding that only international passenger services would remain outside the scope of the work stoppage.

The platform began its latest round of protests last week, citing what it described as "non-cooperation" by the NBR authorities, and transfer of five officials.

Other demands include an end to what they called "vengeful transfers" and the removal of the NBR chairman.

The ongoing demonstration, including a pen-down strike, has already disrupted businesses and trade activities nationwide.

In its latest statement, the council expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the finance adviser over its core demands, specially reforms in revenue policy and the removal of the NBR chairman.

The platform urged Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to intervene to help resolve the impasse.

The council was formed last month in protest at the government's decision to dissolve the NBR under a new ordinance, separating tax policy from tax administration.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release issued around 9pm tonight, NBR Public Relations Officer Md Al-Amin Shaikh instructed all officials and staff to remain at their posts and continue providing services to taxpayers.

He warned that absence, tardiness, or leaving without permission would result in disciplinary action.