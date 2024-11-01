IFIC Bank posts 63% lower profit in Q3

IFIC Bank PLC registered a 63 percent year-on-year drop in profit in the third quarter of 2024.

The profit amounted to Tk 7.68 crore.

The bank's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.04 in this year's third quarter whereas it was Tk 0.11 in same quarter of the previous year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

The bank attributed the EPS decline to a weak performance of its subsidiary compared to that in the previous year.

The commercial lender's profit for the first nine months of 2024 stood at Tk 69.19 crore.

Cash flow pressures intensified for the bank, as it posted a consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 2.42 in the negative in the January-September period.

In contrast, it was Tk 3 in the positive in the same period the previous year.

IFIC Bank cited the decline in the NOCFPS to a decrease in deposit growth relative to loans and advances, adding that it was the primary factor which had an impact on cash flow.

The price of the bank's shares fell 1.33 percent to Tk 7.6 at the DSE yesterday.