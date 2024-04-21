Ibn Sina Pharma posts 44% rise in Q3 profit

It made Tk 13.46 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Ibn Sina Pharmaceutical Industry PLC's profit jump 44 percent year-on-year to Tk 13.46 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 4.31 in the third quarter of 2023-24 financial year, up from Tk 2.99 in the same period previous year, according to a filing on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Ibn Sina's EPS was Tk 16.23 in the July-March period, up from last year's Tk 13.52, according to the company's unaudited financial statement.

The company's consolidated net operating cash flow per share was Tk 15.5 in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, down from Tk 17.47 in the previous year.

Founded in 1983, Ibn Sina Pharmaceutical Industry PLC is a leading pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

It manufactures and sells pharmaceutical drugs, including traditional herbal and unani medicines, according to its website.

Shares of Ibn Sina ended the day with a 1.34 percent rise at Tk 257 today.