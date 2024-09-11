"I have received 1,700 WhatsApp messages (complaint) since taking charge, I can't talk on the phone"

Says Financial Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, highlighting flood of complaints and challenges

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said that he had received 1,700 complaint messages via WhatsApp since taking office in August 8.

"I can't talk on the phone. One message after another keeps coming," he remarked at an event on Tuesday evening, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

He, who joined the Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus's team after the fall of Sheikh Hasina, was speaking as the chief guest at the 24th ICAB National Award for Annual Reports, Integrated Reporting, and Corporate Governance Disclosures-2023.

Sharing his experience since assuming office, Ahmed said, "Many people have approached me with complaints about the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and the stock market."

He mentioned that the complaints range from accusations of theft to requests to remove or retain specific officers. "Sir, my money has been stolen. Please take action," he quoted one of the messages.

Ahmed assured the audience that serious allegations have been investigated and necessary actions have been taken. However, he said, "I haven't formed an opinion on anyone based solely on these complaints."

Addressing the challenges of his new role, Ahmed said, "I have been tasked with difficult responsibilities, and I need everyone's cooperation. We were given this responsibility after Sheikh Hasina stepped down, not through an election."

He also expressed concern over the financial reports of several banks, pointing out that many reports lack transparency. "Some reports should be disqualified, yet they are not. Without transparency, the real picture won't come out."

Ahmed emphasised the need for proper audits and criticised the close relationship between management and auditing firms, saying, "It's not fair when management and chartered accountancy firms become too aligned. ICAB must play its proper role here."

He further highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability, warning that improper financial practices will eventually be exposed. "If money is not accounted for properly, it will be caught sooner or later."

Speaking about foreign investment, he noted that a conducive environment—including sound regulatory frameworks and proper accounting practices—is essential for attracting foreign investors.

He also commented on the rising price of eggs, "There is no reason for the price increase, as production currently exceeds demand. I held meetings with businessmen, but their excuses never end. It's unfortunate."

Ahmed stressed that the business community must acknowledge their responsibility to society.