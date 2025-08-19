HSBC to honour exporters

HSBC Bangladesh will recognise exporters for their role in driving economic growth and strengthening the country's presence in global trade.

This will be the ninth edition of the HSBC Export Excellence Awards, the bank announced at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka yesterday.

Awards will be presented in four categories this year.

The categories are Readymade Garments with export revenue of $100 million and above; Readymade Garments Backward Linkage with export revenue of $50 million and above; Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors with export revenue of $10 million and above; and Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors with export revenue of $5 million and above.

"We are honoured to play our part in supporting these trailblazers as they take the 'Made in Bangladesh' brand to the world and continue to make great strides in strengthening our economy," Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive of HSBC Bangladesh, said at the press conference.

The awards are supported by the Ministry of Commerce and the British High Commission in Dhaka. Applications opened yesterday and will remain open until September 18.

Winners will be chosen on the basis of their contribution to exports and the wider economy, as well as their record on diversity, responsibility, sustainable business practices, governance, and compliance.

The awards are open to all local exporters, not just HSBC clients. There is no entry fee, and winners will receive recognition rather than financial prizes. The ceremony is scheduled for the last week of November.

Several past winners attended the press conference to share their experiences.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Legacy Group, said, "We have electricity, but not of reliable quality. As a result, we often have to buy generators to keep factories running, which increases costs. In addition, we must address issues like high logistics expenses, port charges, and infrastructure problems."

He said greater support for emerging industries and more investment in the digital sector are essential.

"If the government can further ease the business environment, new entrepreneurs will be able to contribute more effectively to the country's economic progress," added Ahmed.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, reflected on the company's journey.

"When we started, we had just 200 employees. Now, we have around 50,000. Our annual revenue stands at $1 billion. Back in 2010, we had no plans or expectations for awards," he said.

"However, the HSBC award significantly enhanced our image among international buyers. It sent a strong, positive message about both our company and the country to our foreign brand partners," he added.

Since 2010, the HSBC Export Excellence Awards have celebrated enterprises and entrepreneurs for their role in advancing the country's economy.