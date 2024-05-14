Green Delta logs Tk 8 crore profit in Q1  

Green Delta Insurance Ltd reported a profit of Tk 8 crore in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 8 percent year-on-year.

The insurer booked a profit of Tk 7.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2023.

The earnings per share were Tk 0.8 in January-March, up from Tk 0.74 in the first quarter of last year, according to the unaudited financial statements.

Green Delta also registered a higher net operating cash flow of Tk 0.13 per share. It was Tk 0.02 previously.

Although the profit and the cash flow increased, the net asset value per share decreased because of a decline in the investment value of shares trading on the stock market, said Green Delta in a disclosure.