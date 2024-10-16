Govt likely to reduce VAT on edible oil

Currently, the VAT is 15 percent and the BTTC suggested bringing it down to 10 percent

The interim government is likely to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on the import, processing and trade of soybean and palm oil to cut their prices in the local markets, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

At a meeting in Bangladesh Secretariat chaired by Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) recommended reducing the VAT on imports of crude soybean and palm oil.

Currently, the VAT is 15 percent and the BTTC suggested bringing it down to 10 percent.

It also suggested a complete withdrawal of the VAT at the production and trading stages of both types of edible oil.

The commerce ministry has decided to also request the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the VAT, according to the statement.

The NBR will take a decision in this regard later, said the ministry.

The developments have come about against a spike in the prices of soybean and palm oil in the international market over the last couple of months.

At the meeting, representatives of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said the prices would not increase if the interim government withdrew the import tariff on edible oil.