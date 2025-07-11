Govt keeps export incentive unchanged

The interim government has decided to continue the export incentive and cash assistance for 43 sectors from July to December of this fiscal year to further encourage the country's export trade.

The central bank issued a notice in this regard yesterday, stating that export incentives and cash assistance rates for goods shipped between July 1 and December 31 will range from a minimum of 0.30 percent to a maximum of 10 percent, depending on the product category.

Earlier, the highest rate was 20 percent.

The same facilities were applicable to these 43 sectors throughout the previous fiscal year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The circular states that these incentives will remain unchanged for the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Currently, 43 sectors are eligible for the aid, with the government spending about Tk 9,025 crore annually over the past three years.

The country, for the first time, began cutting the export subsidy in February of last year, and exporters expressed sheer disappointment over the reduction of the cash subsidy.