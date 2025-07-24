Govt to initially buy 2.2 lakh tonnes of wheat from US

The government yesterday decided to buy 220,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, aiming to reduce the trade gap between the two countries and secure a favourable tariff deal from the Trump administration on its exports.

The purchase price will be $302.75 per tonne, according to the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat.

This marks the first wheat import from the US in nearly seven years.

The decision came two days after the food ministry and the US Wheat Associates signed a memorandum of understanding to import 700,000 tonnes of the grain annually over the next five years under a state-to-state contract.

The food directorate will import wheat from Agrocrop International Pte Ltd, authorised by the US Wheat Associates.

The deal comes as the government continues negotiations with the US administration to reduce the 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods, which is set to take effect from August 1 this year.

After the meeting, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said importing wheat from the US could support Bangladesh's broader negotiations with them.

"It's a gesture of goodwill that can help in discussions on other matters," he said, adding that the purchase of wheat from the US will also diversify sources, ensure lower impurity levels, and offer better protein content.

"Previously, we primarily imported from the Russian and Ukrainian blocs. But due to uncertainties in those regions — especially around the Black Sea — there have been disruptions. There's also instability involving Yemen and Israel in that area."

He said that if the government can import from the US, it might cost slightly more, especially due to the higher protein content. "But overall, the quality is superior."

The last time, the government bought wheat at $268.9 per tonne. The government has plans to import 600,000 tonnes of wheat this fiscal year, up from 460,000 tonnes the previous year.

Last fiscal year, private imports amounted to 57.7 lakh tonnes, meaning the government will likely need to involve the private sector to meet the increased import target.

At yesterday's meeting, the government also decided to purchase 150,000 tonnes of fertiliser and one cargo of LNG at $12.43 per MMBTU.