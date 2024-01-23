Govt to import LNG worth Tk 470 crore from international spot market

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase today approved a proposal to import a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international spot market.

Switzerland-based TotalEnergies Gas and Power Ltd will supply the LNG at a cost of Tk 470.48 crore. The cargo will supply around 33.60 lakh MMbtu, and its per unit cost will be $10.88.

The approval came at the first in-person meeting at the Cabinet Division after the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting was presided over by new Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

Ahead of Ramadan, the government also approved the import of 10,000 tonnes of lentils, and 1.20 crore litre rice-bran oil. The cost of importing the lentils will be Tk 105.45 crore while cost of importing the rice-bran oil will be Tk 189.60 crore.