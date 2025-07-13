Govt has lost trust in NBR officials after strike: energy adviser

Power and energy adviser urges officials to regain trust through actions

The government has lost faith in the NBR officials after the strike, and they must work to restore it through their actions, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

"The confidence must be regained through enhanced revenue collection and trade facilitation so that container congestion at ports is eased and goods are cleared swiftly," he said at a press briefing at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan were also present.

Responding to a question on whether the government would assure officials that no punitive measures would be taken, Khan said, "There is nothing to reassure. The movement continued for two months, and the government took no action. NBR officials are not children. We tried to assure them that their demands would be considered."

Khan, who also heads a government-formed panel on trade facilitation, industrial policy, and revenue issues, said the strike caused losses to exporters and importers, even if the issue of revenue losses is ignored.

"This is not private business; there must be accountability," he said.

"Such activities have consequences. The economy has suffered. Exports have suffered."

Referring to the protests, he said the root of the problem lies in the long-standing conflict between the BCS Administration cadre and other cadres, particularly customs.

"This is not new. The tension, especially between the customs cadre and the administration cadre, has existed for some time. But the question is: why did this flare up around this ordinance?"

"There are two key reasons. First, the ordinance itself has fundamental flaws. Second, there was, in our view, a degree of clever manipulation by those who drafted it."

"For instance, the ordinance says the government may appoint any suitably qualified government officer as secretary of the Revenue Policy Division. But who defines suitably qualified? Someone like Abul Barkat or someone else? This opens the door to arbitrary appointments," the adviser said.

Another clause, he noted, states that the government may appoint someone with experience in revenue collection.

"But that's vague, does it mean land revenue, passport fees, or something else? In practice, it refers only to income tax, VAT, and customs. These ambiguities are among the key concerns identified by our committee, and we will submit formal recommendations to the government."