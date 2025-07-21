Business
Govt forms panel to review draft telecom policy

The government has formed a committee to review the draft Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy 2025, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division yesterday.

Planning Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud will lead the panel, which has been tasked with reviewing the proposed policy's economic, technical and implementation aspects.

The development comes as local firms in the telecom sector expressed concern that the new policy would disfavour them.

The committee will also analyse the policy's background, assess possible unintended consequences, and evaluate its long-term economic impact and technical viability.

It has the authority to bring in more members if needed, and may invite relevant officials, experts or stakeholders to its meetings.

Other members of the committee include Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb.

