Govt cuts loose palm oil price by Tk 19

Now a litre will cost Tk 150, down from Tk 169

A person holds bottles of cooking oil made from oil palms at a supermarket in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The government has reduced the consumer-level price of loose palm oil by Tk 19 per litre, following a decline in prices in the international market.

The price of loose palm oil has been revised from Tk 169 to Tk 150 per litre, according to a press release issued by the commerce ministry today.

However, the price of bottled soybean oil will remain unchanged at Tk 189 per litre.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said, "Palm oil accounts for 60 percent of the country's edible oil market. The decision to reduce the price has been made due to the decline in palm oil prices in the international market."

However, the price in the local market remains the same as before, as the price of soybeans has remained unchanged, he added.