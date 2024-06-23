Govt bars Matiur from Sonali Bank’s board meeting

The disclosure comes a couple of hours after the finance ministry transferred Matiur to the Internal Resources Division from tthe NBR

The government has asked Matiur Rahman, who has come into the spotlight after a controversy over his wealth, not to attend the board meetings of Sonali Bank PLC, said a top official of the state-run bank today.

"We informed our board members about the government decision," Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui told reporters after a meeting of the board today.

He said it is not the responsibility of the board to appoint or remove Matiur Rahman because he is a representative from the government to the Sonali Bank board.

"Now the government has decided that Matiur will not attend our board meetings in the future," Siddiqui said.

The disclosure comes a couple of hours after the finance ministry transferred Matiur to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) from his position as president of customs, excise and VAT appellate tribunal at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The government appointed Matiur as a director of Sonali Bank in February 2022 for three years.