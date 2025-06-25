Govt to amend labour law by Oct: adviser

30 factories receive ministry’s green award

Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, right, head of strategy & transformation of Transcom Group, receives Green Factory Award 2025 on behalf of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Transcom Electronics Ltd from Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, labour and employment adviser, and Adilur Rahman Khan, industries ministry adviser, at a function in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: collected

The government will complete bringing about amendments to the Bangladesh Labour Act by October this year as the country has committed to improving it to international standards, said Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain yesterday.

Afterwards, it will be possible to provide it to the International Labour Organization (ILO) as proof of the progress made in labour rights, he said.

Bangladesh had made the commitment earlier as the international community, including the ILO, European Union (EU), and the US, had been pressing for it over the past couple of years.

The adviser also said he had to face a lot of queries from international communities on several occasions at the ILO meetings, as the country still lacked the improvements.

He also inspired entrepreneurs and factory owners to use renewable energy for sustainable production and environmental protection.

The adviser was speaking at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Hall in Dhaka to present the Ministry of Labour and Employment's Green Factory Award 2025.

Hussain, along with Industries Ministry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, handed over the awards to the recipients.

The government recognised 30 factories in 16 categories with the award for their initiatives to curb environmental pollution and adopt eco-friendly technologies.

The 30 factories were selected from a shortlist of 72 based on environmental management, worker welfare, safety, and innovation.

Adilur Rahman said it was not only an award but also a form of "green initiative" deeply rooted in the country's industrial policy.

Currently, Bangladesh has the highest number of factories—248—that have attained the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificate.

Of them, 105 are in the platinum category and 129 in gold. Nine out of the world's 10 greenest factories are also in Bangladesh, he said.

On behalf of the award recipients, Uzma Chowdhury, director (corporate finance) of Pran-RFL Group, said they tried to establish such factories as the focus was not only on production but also on caring for the environment.

They have always prioritised the environment and social efficiency since the establishment of Chorka Textile and Habiganj Agro Limited, she said.

They have been exporting garment items and processed foods from these two factories, she also said.

The factories have solar systems, energy-efficient machinery, rainwater harvesting systems, energy management systems, and effluent treatment plants (ETP), while ensuring workplace safety, said Chowdhury.

The award-winning factories under the readymade garment (knit) category are Chorka Textile Ltd, Echotex Ltd, and Fakir Fashion Limited.

Those under the woven garment category are Tarasima Apparels Ltd, Auko-Tex Ltd, and Square Fashions Ltd.

The textile category had four—Akij Textile Mills Limited, Pioneer Denim Limited, KDS Textile Mills Ltd (Unit-2), and Four H Dyeing and Printing Ltd.

Pragoti Industries Limited was awarded under the automobile industry factory category.

Three factories were awarded under the electric and electronics goods manufacturing category—Transcom Electronics Limited, Fair Electronics Limited, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.

Adzi Trims Ltd was awarded under the accessories and backward linkage factory category.

Akij Food and Beverage Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd were awarded under the processed food factory category.

Zareen Tea Garden and Mirzapore Tea Garden were awarded under the tea industry category. Shoeniverse Footwear Ltd was awarded under the hide industry (finished goods) category.

Karupannya Rangpur Limited and X Ceramics Ltd were awarded under the jute mills and tiles and ceramics industries categories, respectively.

Remark HB Limited and Square Toiletries Limited received the award under the cosmetics factory category. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited won the award under the pharmaceutical industries category.

PHP Ship Breaking Industries Limited, Khulna Shipyard Limited, and KR Ship Recycling Yard were given the award under the shipbuilding and shipbreaking industries category.

Seven Circle (Bangladesh) Ltd received the award under the cement factory category, while BSRM Steels Ltd was given the award under the steel mill category.

Each award came with a certificate, a memorabilia, and a cheque of Tk 100,000.