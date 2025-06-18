Govt to amend Consumer Rights Act: Commerce Adviser

Necessary steps will be taken to amend the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009 and strengthen administrative capacity, said Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

Once institutions are built and capacity is developed, wrongdoers will inevitably be held accountable, he said.

The adviser made the remarks at a programme titled "Strengthening Consumer Rights," organised by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) in the capital today.

"We all know that fascist Sheikh Hasina has destroyed many institutions, various forms of market syndication have taken place, and consumer rights have been severely harmed. Now it is our time to rebuild our institutions," he added.

He also mentioned that a "good syndication" is now needed to counteract existing market syndicates and protect consumer rights.

"So, a syndication of consumers needs to be formed, which will deter injustice and the culture of weakening institutions," he said.

The adviser also noted that due to proper market monitoring, a sense of relief has emerged among consumers.

The commerce ministry is making every effort to ensure market stability and consumer comfort, he added.

Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, general secretary of CAB, said volunteers working with the association do not receive any honorarium or transport facilities.

"I hope the government will pay attention to this matter," he said.

Mohammed Alim Akhter Khan, director general of the DNCRP, and Jamil Choudhury, acting president of the CAB, also spoke at the event.