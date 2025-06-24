Google Pay launched in Bangladesh

For the first time in Bangladesh, global tech giant Google has officially launched its digital payment service, Google Pay, in partnership with The City Bank.

The launch event was held today at The Westin Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, where Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the service.

The initiative has been made possible through a collaboration between City Bank, Google, Mastercard, and Visa.

From now on, City Bank customers will be able to link their Mastercard or Visa cards to Google Wallet and use Google Pay to make fast, secure, and contactless payments.

Using Near Field Communication technology, customers can simply tap their Android smartphones at compatible point-of-sale terminals both in Bangladesh and abroad to complete transactions.

The service employs advanced encryption technologies to ensure the safety and privacy of customer information. With this, smartphones essentially become digital wallets, eliminating the need to carry physical cards.

From air travel to everyday shopping, Google Pay is expected to transform the way payments are made.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mansur said, "We welcome Google Pay to Bangladesh. I believe our country will prove to be a reliable destination for both local and foreign investors."

"It's a misconception that foreign entrants will simply take money out of the country, I don't agree with that view," he added.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to building a forward-looking digital payment ecosystem in Bangladesh. We are proud to bring this innovative service to our customers."

The event was also attended by Shammi Quddus, group product manager at Google Payments; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager of Visa Bangladesh.