German ambassador Troster meets ICCB president

Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh Achim Troster holds a meeting with ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman (5th from left) and members of the Executive Board of the ICCB at its secretariat in Gulshan today. Photo: ICC Bangladesh

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster has held a meeting with members of the executive board of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) at the ICCB secretariat in the capital's Gulshan today.

ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman and members of the executive board, including Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Mir Akhter Hossain, managing director of Mir Nasir Hossain Ltd, Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), managing director of Evince Group, and Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer of Transcom Group, attended the meeting.

They discussed the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries during the meeting.

Among others, Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, chairman of Banking Commission at ICCB, Ataur Rahman, secretary general of ICCB, and Ajay B Saha, general manager of ICCB, were also present.