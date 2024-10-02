FSIBL customers, employees clash for cash shortage

The bank's Dilkusha branch could give only Tk 5,000 each who went to withdraw money

A scuffle broke out today between customers and employees at the Dilkusha branch of First Security Islami Bank PLC (FSIBL), centring a cash crisis in the outlet of the Shariah-based lender.

The confrontation occurred around 11 am following a heated exchange between branch staff and frustrated customers, who were unable to withdraw money of desired amounts.

The situation was brought under control with the intervention of senior bank officials and some customers. No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to witnesses.

Tabassum Hussain Tanuza, a dental surgeon and FSIBL customer, alleged that she was physically assaulted by bank staff when she attempted to intervene in a dispute between another customer and the employees.

Tanuza, who holds a salary account with the Banashree sub-branch, said that she and several other customers were asked to go to the Dilkusha branch after the Banashree branch was unable to entertain their cash withdrawal requests.

"We arrived at the Dilkusha branch at around 10:45 am and requested to withdraw our required amounts, but the staff told us that they could only provide Tk 5,000. When we questioned them further, the situation escalated," she said.

Tanuza also claimed that some staff members were recording and making video footage of the incident, and when a customer tried to stop them, some employees assaulted her. "I was assaulted while trying to protect the customers," she added.

Branch officials, however, denied the allegations, saying that the altercation escalated while they were trying to calm the situation.

According to the staff, the customers assaulted the employees after being informed about the ongoing liquidity crisis.

Md Tahurul Haque, senior executive vice president and head of the Dilkusha branch, later met with the agitated customers to resolve the issue.

Speaking to this correspondent, Haque said, "Due to the bank's liquidity crisis, we are currently providing Tk 5,000 to each of the customers, and we are trying to release higher amounts for urgent cases. However, no customer has been turned away without receiving some cash."

Many customers expressed dissatisfaction, saying that Tk 5,000 was insufficient to meet their financial needs.