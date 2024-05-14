Freshco Distribution hosts ‘Stakeholders Meet’

Participants of the Freshco Distribution’s “Stakeholders Meet”, including Clinton Pobke, deputy high commissioner of the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, and Azharul Islam, CEO of Ace Group and Freshco Distribution, pose for photographs during the event. Photo: Freshco Distribution

Freshco Distribution recently staged a "Stakeholders Meet", titled "Taste The Best of Australia" with representatives from top-tier establishments, including renowned 5-star hotels alongside prominent restaurants and superstores from across the nation.

Freshco Distribution is a company that markets Australian-origin products in Bangladesh.

Clinton Pobke, Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, was present as chief guest.

Syed Moazzam Hossain, president of the Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was present as guest of honour while Minhaz Chowdhury, senior director of trade and investment at Austrade South Asia was present as special guest.

TD Packir, chief executive officer of Lavender Convenience Store, Brig Gen Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, chief executive officer of Sena Hotel Developments Limited, Saleh M Khaled, chief operating officer of Ace Group, and Azharul Islam, chief executive officer of Ace Group and Freshco Distribution, were also in attendance.

Freshco Distribution utilised this platform to show samples of their upcoming Aussie food products, including 'Alba Cheese' and 'Black Bag Roasters Coffee'.