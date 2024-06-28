Forex reserves near $22b as funds arrive

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves rose to around $22 billion after the International Monetary Fund and other lenders disbursed their loans.

Yesterday, the IMF released $1.15 billion as the third tranche of its $4.7 billion loan programme.

The country also received around $900 million from other sources such as South Korea, the World Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank, said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque.

As per IMF's calculation, the reserves amounted to $19.47 billion on Wednesday. With the latest injection, the amount stands at $21.89 billion -- the highest in nearly four months.

Last July, the BB began publishing the reserve figures as per the IMF's balance of payments and investment position manual to ensure that the country's dollar stockpile is reported accurately.

The gross reserves stood at $41.7 billion in August 2021. It has been falling since the second half of 2022 because of higher outflows after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war sent global commodity prices skyrocketing.

Yesterday, the gross reserve was $27.15 billion.