Forex reserves near $22b as funds arrive

Staff Correspondent
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:53 PM
forex reserves of Bangladesh

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves rose to around $22 billion  after the International Monetary Fund and other lenders disbursed their  loans.

Yesterday, the IMF released $1.15 billion as the third tranche of its $4.7 billion loan programme.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The  country also received around $900 million from other sources such as  South Korea, the World Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank, said  Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque.

As  per IMF's calculation, the reserves amounted to $19.47 billion on  Wednesday. With the latest injection, the amount stands at $21.89  billion -- the highest in nearly four months.

Last July, the BB  began publishing the reserve figures as per the IMF's balance of  payments and investment position manual to ensure that the country's  dollar stockpile is reported accurately.

The gross reserves stood  at $41.7 billion in August 2021. It has been falling since the second  half of 2022 because of higher outflows after the outbreak of the  Russia-Ukraine war sent global commodity prices skyrocketing.

Yesterday, the gross reserve was $27.15 billion.

