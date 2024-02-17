Fire safety expo begins today 

The International Fire Safety and Security Expo began today with a view to increasing the capacity of regulatory agencies, manufacturing high-quality equipment locally and discouraging the production of substandard products.

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister for private industry and investment, opened the ninth edition of the fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Speaking at the inauguration, Md Niaz Ali Chishty, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB), the organiser, said that if imports of sub-standard fire safety products are not curbed, it will prevent the country's goal of becoming a developed country.

"Fire safety has improved in the garment industry, but in other sectors fire incidents are still taking place, causing losses."

He urged the government to strengthen the regulatory agencies such as Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution in testing the quality of products as well as raising the standard of the explosives department.

The exhibition is showcasing the latest advancements in fire safety and security technologies from global brands, with more than 100 companies from 30 countries participating.