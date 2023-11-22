FBCCI urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline until Dec 31

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the revenue authority to extend the deadline for income tax return submission for individual taxpayers until December 31 this year.

The apex trade body has sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue to this end, stating many taxpayers could not take preparations for filing tax returns in line with the Income Tax Law 2023.

Besides, it will not be possible for many taxpayers to submit returns by the November 30 deadline due to the prevailing political situation and upcoming elections, the FBCCI said.

Many other business chambers have also requested the NBR to extend the tax return submission deadline, it said.